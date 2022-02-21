How Saskatchewan's Team Flasch found redemption on the way to the 2022 Brier

Saskatchewan will have a new representative when the stones are thrown at the Brier in Lethbridge, Alta. on March 4.

The members of Team Flasch, made up of skip Colton Flasch, third Catlin Schneider, second Kevin Marsh, and lead Dan Marsh, have all played in the country’s biggest men’s spiel, but this will be the first time they’ve done it together.

“I like our chances, honestly,” said Flasch. “We're playing really well right now, we've practiced, we've trained harder over the last two years because we haven't been able to play all that much so hopefully all this training can pay off.

“There's no reason why we can't make the playoffs, and then once you make playoffs, you just never know.”

The Marsh brothers previously formed a team with Flasch four years ago, making it all the way to the 2018 Tankard final before losing to Team Laycock. They say this month’s provincial championship felt like redemption.

“When we lost the final it was a pretty crushing loss because we had gone undefeated that Tankard up until the final, so coming back here this year and proving that we can actually close one out and win it — it feels so awesome,” said Kevin Marsh.

“Just to get back in that same final and be able to pull through this time with these guys, it's an unbelievable feeling,” said Flasch.

This will be Flasch’s sixth Brier appearance, winning the national championship as a second with Team Kevin Koe in 2019, but it will be his first as a skip.

“I've played under some really good skips, under Steve Laycock and under Kevin Koe, so I mean just learning from what those guys did and our past experiences and how we succeeded, taking that moving forward and making it our own because every team is different in their own way.”

Dan Marsh played in the 2019 Brier as a second and is making the adjustment of throwing lead stones on Team Flasch.

“[Playing] second, I just grew up playing lots and lots of hits,” he said. “Now there's pretty much zero of those, so it's really working on a touch game and just kind of focusing on setting up the ends for the guys, and putting them in a good spot to score points.”

Kevin Marsh is also playing a new position in his second Brier, moving from being a regular third to the second, which he says is not as big of a change.

“Five, six years ago in the four-rock rollback, the second was more of a hitter I would say, versus throwing any of the soft weight and the draws,” he said.

“Nowadays the second and the third, they have a lot of a wide range, a mix of shots like soft and hard weight shots, so I think I've adjusted really well to that.”

The first draw of the Brier for Team Flasch will be against the skip’s old foursome in Team Kevin Koe on Friday, March 4.