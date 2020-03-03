SASKATOON -- In a province known for its winters, golfing isn't a sport that gets attention year round - but even when the links are covered in snow, that doesn't stop a group of young golfers from continuing their sport.

Saskatoon golfer Alex Swinnterton, 14, doesn't hang up his clubs for the winter. In fact, he still golfs regularly.

He travels to the U.S. to compete. Most recently he was in Florida in a tournament where he finished in the top 10 for his age.

He competes against many players who are on the course all year which makes his success that much more surprising.

"When I go to the States they ask me where I'm from and I say, 'Saskatchewan Canada' and they go, 'where? I don't know what that is.'"

Swinnerton trains with Jeff Chambers, who has a golf academy in Swift Current.

Many of the province's top young golfers work with him where they hit the ball into the snow, using state of the art equipment . The top 16-year-old girl in the province, Autumn Neiszner, is one of a group of about 20 athletes helping to put Saskatchewan on the golf map.

"I just want to give kids the opportunity. Because we're in Saskatchewan I don't think we should be at a disadvantage," Chambers told CTV News. Chambers was named the coach of the year in Canada in 2018.

He also coaches the second-ranked amateur in the province, Jehremy Ryde, who recognizes that while some players here may have some disadvantages like working on real grass to improve their short game, there are positives.

"We don't have the pressure necessarily of shooting a certain score every day. We can just work on what our deficiencies are and then work that into our next season."

Chambers, who has coached hockey and still coaches curling, says golfers from Saskatchewan get complimented for being great kids who are coachable.

When he travels south of border, his group is regarded as appreciative.

"They don't take anything for granted, they want to be there. They're listening, they're taking the information in. We're discussing it as coach and player afterwards and it just works. Our kids are just that great to work with."

In a sport that's viewed as individual-focused, Chambers says the athletes he trains work as a team which is why they are so successful.

Swinnerton and his teammates will prepare for the Canadian amateurs this summer, but first he competes in Las Vegas next month. For now though, his thoughts are very Saskatchewan.

"This weather right now, I'm so happy because it's just melting like crazy and the quicker I can get out there, the better."

He's also teeing up a college scholarship down south in three years when he's done high school.