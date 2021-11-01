How people are celebrating Day of the Dead in Saskatoon

SASKATOON -

Monday marks the start of Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, a two-day Mexican holiday that celebrates and remembers loved ones who’ve passed away.

Fabiola Vilchis is the owner of Treasure House Mexican Bakery in Saskatoon, who makes and sells pan de muerto, a traditional bread that has shaped bones and a skull on top.

“The bread is really important because the smell and flavour of the orange blossom helps to (bring) the spirits of the people that passed away to (help) find the right way home on November 1,” Vilchis told CTV News.

Vilchis starts making the bread in the weeks leading up to Dia de Los Muertos and sells more than 500 loaves at the Saskatoon Farmers Market throughout the season. She says the bread is so popular, she even continues to sell them until mid-November.

Baking and selling pan de muerto is a special time for Vilchis because it’s an opportunity for her to share her culture with those who don’t know about Dia de los Muertos.

“I’m really happy because I’m sharing ... my culture, one part of my culture, like traditional Mexican bread,” Vilchis said.

Baking overnight is something Vilchis does in order to keep her bread fresh for the next day and says it’s a long process but brings her happiness to see people enjoying it.

KEEPING TRADITION ALIVE

One of the most symbolic and important components of the holiday is the ofrenda, which is an altar in the home that’s often decorated with marigolds, skulls and candles.

Photos of loved ones who have passed away are the focus while favourite foods and personal items of the person who died are also placed so that their memory is kept alive.

Anakaren Botana de la Cruz is from Tampico, Mexico and has been living in Saskatoon for three years. While she has no family in Canada, she’s not letting it stop her from celebrating the holiday and creating an ofrenda in her home.

“I just wanted to make kind of like my own traditions now that I'm independent, so I started this the first year that I moved here in 2018,” Botana de la Cruz told CTV News.

Botana de la Cruz has even involved her boyfriend’s family into the tradition by placing a photo of his grandpa on the ofrenda who died in 2015.

Dia de los Muertos is a holiday that isn’t celebrated as widely in Canada compared to Mexico, giving her even more reasons to honour the tradition.

“Here there are so many cultures, there’s so many different people from all over the world so it’s very hard for me to feel like home around holidays like this, which in Mexico are really big and here you don’t see anything.”

Botana de la Cruz has always been a family oriented person and says for her parents to see her keep on the traditions of Dia de los Muertos makes them proud and happy.