How one Saskatoon church is hoping to strike a balance on the third Easter Sunday of the pandemic

Heading into the third Easter Sunday of the pandemic, a Saskatoon church is hoping to strike a balance.

For its Easter service, Mayfair United Church is expecting more than 100 people to show up.

"We are excited, there’s energy here about what the church has to offer,” said reverend Shelly Manley-Tannis .

With COVID-19 still circulating in the community, the church is taking precautions. https://saskatoon.ctvnews.ca/evidence-of-covid-19-up-743-in-saskatoon-wastewater-1.5857386

It will offer a virtual service and is continuing to encourage mask-wearing while having people socially distance themselves.

“The amazing thing is over the past two years, community changes and there’s new people getting to know each other,” said Manley-Tannis.

The church is holding its Sunday service at 10:30 am.