SASKATOON -- A day that residential school survivors have been calling for is here, the countries first National Truth and Reconciliation Day.

“Today is an important day for First Nation’s survivors,” said residential school survivor John Henry Charles.

“Today is finally recognizing that truth, that was hidden for years and years, why were children taken away from home? It was not believed before, so many years it wasn’t recognized.”

The Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre hosted a family-geared Every Child Matters Commemoration Event on Thursday. Derrick Horse brought eight of his children to listen to stories and hear traditional drummers.

“I’ve been a survivor for all of my life and I just hope that people out there will educate themselves,” said Horse. “I hope that message is clear and that we can finally get over issues with the traumatic experiences that we experienced.”

Horse went to St. Michael’s Residential School in Duck Lake from 1984 to 1987.

“Today was very long overdue, this was a first in my lifetime that our people can finally start healing,” said Horse. “As we endure the next 150 years I hope we spend those years healing.”

Hundreds of people attended the Every Child Matters Commemoration Event, some looking to enlighten themselves on reconciliation.

“Mostly to learn more about the reconciliation process, my girlfriend is actually Indigenous herself and it’s a very important issue for her and I wanted to learn more about it,” said Adrianus Molendijk.

Ainsley Warn recently began pursuing her education degree and wanted to more about Indigenous culture.

“With me being a Metis woman, I think it’s important to show support to the community and educate myself and my children.”

To wrap up the day The Sasktel Centre is hosting the “Every Child Matters Concert,” which features performances by country stars Gord Bamford, George Canyon and Charlie Major at 7 p.m.