SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan and Manitoba residents may be feeling the pinch when it comes to financial decision making.

The latest MNP Consumer Debt Index has found 54 per cent of Saskatchewan and Manitoba residents are more concerned about their ability to repay debt than they used to be.

Also, 73 per cent of respondents said they are not confident in their ability to cope with life-changing events such as job loss, divorce or even unexpected auto repairs, according to the study, conducted quarterly by Ipsos on behalf of MNP.

“There's less and less that can cope with life-changing events because they are living from paycheck to paycheck,” said Michelle Scheller, who works as a licensed insolvency trustee at MNP.

A Saskatoon financial expert agrees that many families are faced with tough financial decisions.

“You've got only so much money to manage and handle on a monthly basis. If the choice is pay your bills or put away for a rainy day, people are choosing to pay their bills and meet their obligations,” said Jason Davies, advice centre manager of Affinity Credit Union.

“Whether it's your utilities, the cost of food, fuel, etc., providing what you want for your family isn't getting cheaper,”

Between the two provinces, the average amount of money people have left with after paying bills and servicing debt each month has dropped $138 since June to $606, according to the debt index.

Davies said multiple factors are behind how people are feeling about their household budgets.

“There's been a lot of different economic factors that have impacted people's finances in the province, and secondarily there's been less focus on savings,” said Davies.

Both Davies and Scheller say the opportunity to set aside funds for an unexpected event can go a long way in preparing for the unknown.

To compile the debt index, Ipsos surveyed 2,002 adults across Canada. The survey results are considered accurate to within +2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.