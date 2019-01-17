

CTV Saskatoon





Students at Aden Bowman Collegiate created the designs for the ice sculptures and local sculptor Peter Fogarty brought them to life.

It’s part of the city’s Winter City YXE strategy, which aims to make Saskatoon more vibrant in the winter.

The sculptures kick off a series of events starting next week, including the Winter Cities Shake-Up Conference. Experts from around the world will be here to talk about how to make the city more appealing during the winter months; residents are also invited to share their ideas on how to create a four-season community.

“How can we build in for winter when we’re designing elements of the city,” project spokesman Chris Schulz said.

“How can we build a culture that embraces winter as not a season to huddle up inside but to get out and be active and partake in activities in and around the city?”