SASKATOON -- As concern about the spread of COVID-19 continues to cause sudden, unexpected changes to how we go about our day, no area of life seems untouched — including its end.

"We are telling families that you can still have a gathering and a memorial but we are keeping in mind those aspects of social distancing," Saskatoon Funeral Home manager Morgan Edwards said.

"We have really good measures in place to help families."

But Edwards said the funeral home is now waiving all fees associated with digital viewing and that expects more families to use the streaming service during funerals.

The simplest option available to mourners following the advice of public health officials to avoid gathering in large groups is a chance to log into the funeral home's website and view the service live.

"It is a very simple tool and any computer, web browser or cell phone can use it," Edwards said.

The funeral home also has a robotic device called a telepresence— a technology on wheels with an attached I-pad.

“We have the tools in place to accommodate and we want to still feel like we are doing something to help our friends and neighbours. We have a duty to commemorate a life and that shouldn’t be taken away by the times,” Edwards said.

A family member can control the device and talk with funeral guests and even potentially give a eulogy, Edwards said.

“Times are uncertain, and we know that families will absolutely need something like this," Edwards said.