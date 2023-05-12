How a hate speech investigation led to child pornography charges for a Saskatoon man

Saskatoon police searched a man’s electronic devices to investigate alleged hate comments. The investigation ended with child pornography charges.

Robert Gordon is facing one charge of indecent communications and two charges of child pornography — one for making it and one for possessing it.

He appeared in front of a judge on Thursday at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

The police investigation originally began with hateful messages, alleged to be race-related, left on Megan Gallagher’s online obituary.

The 30-year-old woman’s body was found south-east of Saskatoon, two years after she was reported missing. Nine people have been charged in her death.

Robert Gordon leaving Provincial Court on May 11, 2023 (Laura Woodward/CTV News)

Police searched Gordon’s electronics and it lead to more than just one charge related to Gallagher’s obituary.

“It was during examination of those devices that pornographic material of children was found,” a Saskatoon Police Service spokesperson wrote in an email.

A defence-requested adjournment is pushing Gordon’s next court date to June.

The Gallaghers were in attendance of Gordon’s Thursday court appearance, and are expecting to be back at the courthouse even sooner to keep up with those accused in their daughter’s death.

“It’s pretty exhausting. We’d like to be out enjoying the weather, but days like this interrupt that,” Brian Gallagher, Megan Gallagher’s dad, told CTV News.

“It’s important that they (the accused) see us. We’re not taking it lightly, and the justice system shouldn’t take it lightly."

On Wednesday, Earnest Whitehead is scheduled to be sentenced for his involvement in Gallagher’s death.