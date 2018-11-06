Tony Sugarman, 63, moved to Southey, a town about 60 kilometers north of Regina, in 2007. He’s a British war veteran, born and raised in Wales.

“I came over to visit a friend and I was offered a job here. The rest is history.”

Sugarman said Southey was a good fit, as he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“If I go into a bar in the city there’s lots of noise – no – that’s a trigger and I have to get out.”

He’s lived with PTSD for the past 30 years, recalling horrific memories of his time as a soldier. Sugarman spent most of time in Germany, but also did three tours in Northern Ireland, at the height of the Irish civil war.

“It can affect your everyday life. Extreme bouts of anger — people crying is another thing — I can burst out crying for no reason at all, just at things you see, it brings back memories. Yeah, it’s difficult.”

Sugarman said he wanted to join the Legion when he was still living in Wales, but his job as a long-haul truck driver made it difficult. So once he moved to Southey, he decided to reach out to his military family for help.

“One of the first things your notice is the mural on the side of the wall there on the drug store, and every day I thought, ‘It’s about time I join the Legion,’” said Sugarman.

“So I went to the town office and asked about it and they said we don’t have a Legion, it closed in 2000.”

That’s when Sugarman decided to take matters into his own hands.

“I had this crazy idea of reopening the branch, and I think it was about 18 months later, after a load of red tape — and I’m sure Ottawa has a place that manufactures red tape — they gave us our charter back.”

“At the time, so I was told, no one had ever done it before. Nobody had ever tried to reopen a branch, especially in a small town.”

Sugarman said he had to make “unbelievable” promises and gather at least 11 members.

“We got interviewed by the provincial president at the time, he wasn’t happy about it either, but we managed to persuade him that it could be.”

In 2009, the Southey branch no. 350 reopened.

“The first Remembrance Day we had here in Southey, it was well attended,” said past president and current member Leigh Bishop.

“We weren’t sure how many people would attend, and I think, memory serves, it was probably around 160 people.”

Bishop is one of Southey’s 18 current Legion members.

“What it means to me is a commitment to veterans and their families, and it’s a support,” he said.

Support for the many veterans, like Sugarman.

“A lot of people won’t talk about it, but it’s gotta get out there. It is difficult, but it gets easier with time.”

Despite years of reliving painful memories, Sugarman is fiercely proud to have served his country.

“I’m a soldier. Damn proud of it, and I’d do it all again.”

Over the years, along with reopening the branch, the group also planted a memorial garden and erected a cenotaph to remember all fallen soldiers.

“We can’t forget the sacrifice — not just the First and Second World War — but all troops have made in all wars or peacekeeping. It’s important that all towns should have some way of doing that.”