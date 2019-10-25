Twenty-two families will be moving into new housing units within 30 to 60 days, EGADZ says.

“We are able to offer employment, education and a clean and sober living environment to young families and those aging out of care,” CEO Don Meikle said in a news release.

The Saskatchewan Housing Cooperation will lease a 24-unit government owned building located in Embassy Gardens to EGADZ. The housing units will help to keep at-risk families - families living on social assistance or single mothers at risk of not having stable housing - together while providing independent living.

Residents will live in 22 housing units while two additional units will be used as office space for support staff.

The units, named Fusion 22, are part of a partnership between EGADZ, the Saskatchewan Housing Cooperation and the Saskatoon Downtown Youth Center. Conexus Credit Union and the Saskatoon Truck Center will also help.

“Helping families care for their children is a top priority for our government,” Paul Merriman, minister responsible for the SHC, said in a news release. “We welcome this opportunity to further our partnership with EGADZ and help families on their path to independence. We are excited to be a part of Fusion 22 and to support EGADZ good work in this community.”

The ministry says it will provide EGADZ with $5.8 million in 2019-20 to help with the quality of life for Saskatchewan people.