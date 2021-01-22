SASKATOON -- Residents in Saskatoon can likely expect new rules parking rules coming their way.

City council is set to vote on proposed changes to the Residential Parking Program Bylaw.

One change to the bylaw would see the number of permits determined by household.

Currently, permits are limited to one per licensed driver.

Another change would see certain people living on blocks adjacent to zones to obtain permits.

City council requested a review of the bylaw in May, which hasn’t been updated since 1999.

On Monday councillors will decide on whether they'll accept the new changes, amend or not update it at all.