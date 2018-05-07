

CTV Saskatoon





A house fire on an acreage in the RM of Blucher quickly spread on Sunday, threatening three other homes.

Saskatoon fire received a call about a house fire around 2 p.m. on Sunday, when they arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from a home just off Chase Bluffs Road.

The scene commander immediately called for additional support, as the fire was spreading into the bushes and the trees behind the home.

Crews were also informed that a shed behind the house had a large amount of ammunition stored inside.

The wind soon pushed the fire beyond the acreage property line and into an adjacent field. At that point the Allen/Blucher Fire Department was also called in to assist.

Winds gusting between 35-40 kilometres per hour pushed the fire towards three homes to the west and north of the original fire. Firefighters used water and heavy farm equipment to protect the homes.

Saskatoon firefighters were on scene until about 6:30 p.m. when the blaze was determined to be under control. The scene was turned over to the Allen/Blucher crews.

A total of 28 firefighters from Saskatoon were deployed to the fire. Another 12-14 firefighters from Allen/Blucher also fought the blaze.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown, and a damage estimate has not been released.

The other three homes were not damaged.

The RM of Blucher is about 42 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.