The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to battle a house fire Friday evening.

Multiple calls came in at about 11 p.m. about a fire at 347 AE Adams Lane. When crews arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and large flames coming from the home’s attached garage.

Those inside made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the garage and was under control within 25 minutes. Two vehicles were destroyed in the blaze. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.