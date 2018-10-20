

CTV Saskatoon





An accidental Saturday morning house fire caused $60,000 of damage.

Just before 11 a.m., the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a fire at 419 Garvie Rd. Crews said the house was full of smoke, but did not have visible flames, according to a news release.

Firefighters made their way into the basement to put out the fire, and had it under control within a few minutes.

All occupants had made it out of the home safely before the Fire Department arrived. Ventilation was completed to clear the house of smoke and gases.

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire was accidental, and that there was $60,000 worth of damages.