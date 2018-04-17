A home in the 1400 block of Avenue C north suffered nearly $450,000 in damages following a house fire Monday evening.

Fire crews responded to the call at approximately 6:30pm. They used three pumper trucks, one ladder truck and one heavy rescue truck.

The three story house was fully engulfed with flames when crews arrived. Fire crews initially attacked the fire from the exterior before entering the home to finish extinguishing the blaze.

There was no one inside the home at the time, and there no injuries.

Two adjacent houses and a garage also suffered minor damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.