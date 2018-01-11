A house fire early Thursday morning caused around $35,000 in damages.

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded just before 1:30 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Avenue I South. When firefighters arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the basement suite kitchen.

Everyone inside of the home had been evacuated and no one was injured. The fire was extinguished in less than 15 minutes.

A fire investigator determined the cause to be accidental.