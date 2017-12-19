The Saskatoon Fire Department says the misuse of a torch is to blame for a house fire Monday night.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a home on the 1300 block of 7th Avenue North just after 6 p.m. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story home.

No one was inside the home and there were no injuries. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes.

Fire investigators have pegged initial damages at $40,000.