House fire caused by misuse of torch
Published Tuesday, December 19, 2017 6:21AM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department says the misuse of a torch is to blame for a house fire Monday night.
Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a home on the 1300 block of 7th Avenue North just after 6 p.m. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story home.
No one was inside the home and there were no injuries. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes.
Fire investigators have pegged initial damages at $40,000.
