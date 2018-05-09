The Saskatoon SPCA has added extra locks on its doors after a dog escaped from the building on Friday evening.

George, a nearly one-year-old Labrador retriever and pit bull mix, broke through two locks — one on the kennel and one on the back door. He's still missing.

“He’s very smart, a bit of a Houdini,” Patricia Cameron, the SPCA director, told CTV News.

“We shelter about 4,000 animals a year. George stands out as unusual because he was able to unlatch his kennel and paw the outdoor handle to escape.”

The SPCA has brief surveillance footage of the dog leaving its facility.

George was found running around Saskatoon on May 1. The dog was picked up by animal control and sent to the SPCA. The SPCA director said George’s owner was planning to retrieve the dog.

Since George’s escape, the SPCA has added an additional lock on the doors leading outside.

“We put a bolt really high up that a person can reach, but a dog cannot,” Camerson said, adding that she never has seen a dog escape the building during her four years working at the SPCA.

Anyone who sees George is asked to call Saskatoon Animal Control at 306-385-7387 or Saskatoon SPCA at 306-374-7387.