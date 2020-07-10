SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon has issued a request for information (RFI) on setting up a whistleblower hotline.

“The City is interested in engaging a contracted service provider to operate the whistleblower hotline (e.g., report intake, verification and escalation, follow up with employees who have submitted reports); contracted services may also include investigation planning and execution, and suggestions for remedial/corrective action,” the RFI says.

The city does not have a whistleblower program or reporting mechanism for employees, vendors or citizens to report concerns regarding suspected waste or wrongdoing, the RFI says.

The RFI calls for, among other items, the main components of an effective whistleblower program and its estimated annual cost.

A whistleblower policy is under development and will be presented to City Council for approval in the coming months, the RFI says.

The policy would apply to all city employees but not employees of independent boards and corporations such as Saskatoon Police Service, Saskatoon Public Library, Remai Modern, SaskTel Centre and TCU Place.

The deadline for submissions is July 30.