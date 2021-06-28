Advertisement
Hot tips: How to enjoy the heat in Saskatoon while staying safe
Published Monday, June 28, 2021 11:30AM CST
SASKATOON -- Medavie Health Services West is reminding the public and parents that the heat wave expected to hit Saskatoon can make people sick.
“Our bodies cool themselves by sweating and allowing sweat to evaporate, you need fluids in your body to be able to sweat,” spokesperson Troy Davies said in a news release.
“We know everyone will be excited to be outside enjoying this weather, we want to ensure you do it safely.”
Environment and Climate Change Canada has forecast afternoon high temperatures approaching 35 C this week in Saskatoon.
“Little to no reprieve from the heat is expected, as overnight lows will remain in the mid teens,” the agency says in a heat warning.
Medavie has several tips to stay safe:
- Drink plenty of fluids with electrolytes and avoid alcohol and caffeine which speed up the dehydration process
- Watch for early signs of heat exhaustion: red skin, profuse sweating and nausea/vomiting. Children and seniors are more susceptible.
- Take time to stay in the shade
- Wear sunscreen, as sunburns prevent your body from cooling down efficiently
- Wear visors/hats or sit under an umbrella to avoid direct sunlight to your head
