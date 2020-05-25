SASKATOON -- The investigation into a fire that damaged two homes in the 2000 block of Kensington Road Sunday afternoon has concluded, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

In a news release, the department said the cause of the fire is considered accidental and happened as a result of the self-heating of a "hot material" that had been deposited into a household recycling bin.

A fire investigator has estimated the damage at approximately $30,000, the release said.

The department said it received calls about the fire around 2:23 p.m. Sunday.

Prior to the arrival of fire crews, bystanders worked to extinguish the fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a mostly extinguished fire that had caused notable damage to two residences, the fire department's initial news release on Sunday said.

All residents safely evacuated and no one was injured, according to the department.

The fire department reminds people to check what items are acceptable to deposit into a household recycling bin on the city's website.