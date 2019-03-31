Hot ashes in dumpster spark fire causing $500,000 in damage
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, March 31, 2019 4:34PM CST
Last Updated Monday, April 1, 2019 12:43PM CST
Two homes in the 100 block of Saguenay Drive were affected by a fire on Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews were called around 3 p.m. after a report of an attached garage fire. When they arrived on scene they found a blaze between the two homes, according to the fire department.
The fire spread to the attic of the home and a second crew was called to assist in getting the fire under control.
Investigators have concluded that the fire was caused by hot ashes from a fire pit that had been incorrectly disposed of in a garbage dumpster located between the two houses, the fire department says.
Damage has been estimated at $400,000 to the south house, as well as an additional $100,000 to the neighbouring house.