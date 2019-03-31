

Two homes in the 100 block of Saguenay Drive were affected by a fire on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called around 3 p.m. after a report of an attached garage fire. When they arrived on scene they found a blaze between the two homes, according to the fire department.

The fire spread to the attic of the home and a second crew was called to assist in getting the fire under control.

Investigators have concluded that the fire was caused by hot ashes from a fire pit that had been incorrectly disposed of in a garbage dumpster located between the two houses, the fire department says.

Damage has been estimated at $400,000 to the south house, as well as an additional $100,000 to the neighbouring house.