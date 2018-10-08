

CTV Saskatoon





A situation involving a man calling the Saskatoon Police Service claiming he held two people hostage and had guns and explosives was a hoax.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, a man called police saying he was at a home on Lucyk Crescent in the Willowgrove neighbourhood and was holding two people hostage.

The caller demanded a ransom after claiming he had shot one of the hostages “in the knee” and had guns and explosive devices, according to a police news release.

Police paramedics responded, but soon determined that the call was a hoax and that the residents at the home on Lucyk Crescent were not involved in any way.

The man whose name the caller had used was located at another home, and he also was not involved, police say.

Police cleared the scene shortly after 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing as officers try to determine who actually made the call. Police say at this point there is very little additional information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.