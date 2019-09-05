

CTV News Saskatoon





The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital will officially open to patients Sept. 29, Premier Scott Moe announced Thursday.

Pediatric and maternal inpatients will move in from Royal University Hospital and new admissions will be accepted.

"It's truly a great day for the people who live in this province," Moe said at a news conference.

The JCPH's features include:

176 private patient rooms

50 designated family spaces

A 2,800-square foot therapeutic play area.

Six individual treatment rooms for chemotherapy and other infusion treatments

Two fun rooms and an outdoor play area

Saskatchewan's first ever dedicated pediatric Sleep Lab

"I truly believe that hope lives here," Moe said.

More to come.