'Hope lives here': Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital to open Sept. 29
The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital is set to open later this month.
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 10:51AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, September 5, 2019 11:00AM CST
The Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital will officially open to patients Sept. 29, Premier Scott Moe announced Thursday.
Pediatric and maternal inpatients will move in from Royal University Hospital and new admissions will be accepted.
"It's truly a great day for the people who live in this province," Moe said at a news conference.
The JCPH's features include:
- 176 private patient rooms
- 50 designated family spaces
- A 2,800-square foot therapeutic play area.
- Six individual treatment rooms for chemotherapy and other infusion treatments
- Two fun rooms and an outdoor play area
- Saskatchewan's first ever dedicated pediatric Sleep Lab
"I truly believe that hope lives here," Moe said.
More to come.