SASKATOON -- Saskatoon could soon be getting another familiar restaurant.

Online job postings seek people for positions with a Hooters restaurant that is “opening soon in Saskatoon.”

The postings are for one general manager along with two shift managers and two shift supervisors.

The job postings do not indicate when or where the restaurant would open.

According to the Hooters company website, Hooters opened its very first restaurant in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida.

It shows Canadian Hooters restaurants in Toronto, Niagara Falls, Winnipeg and Edmonton.