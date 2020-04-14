SASKATOON -- Friends of Saskatoon's fourth homicide victim of the year have identified her as 19-year-old Tanya Alcrow.

Alcrow was found shot near the intersection of Avenue T and 21st Street on Monday at 3:40 a.m. She was transported to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Alcrow was originally from Beauval. She was the mother to one daughter.

Police are still investigating the shooting.