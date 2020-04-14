Homicide victim identified as 19-year-old Tanya Alcrow
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 4:55PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, April 14, 2020 5:07PM CST
Tanya Alcrow. (Facebook)
SASKATOON -- Friends of Saskatoon's fourth homicide victim of the year have identified her as 19-year-old Tanya Alcrow.
Alcrow was found shot near the intersection of Avenue T and 21st Street on Monday at 3:40 a.m. She was transported to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Alcrow was originally from Beauval. She was the mother to one daughter.
Police are still investigating the shooting.