SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating after human remains were found in a home in the 400 block of Avenue G South Tuesday evening.

Detectives with the Missing Person Unit and Major Crime Section received information that an injured or deceased person may have been on the street, according to a news release.

Around 6 p.m., police attended to the street, where they located human remains inside a home.

The Major Crime Section has deemed this a homicide investigation.

Investigators are working to identify the remains. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Police are asking anyone that may have information to call them or Crime Stoppers.