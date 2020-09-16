Advertisement
Homicide investigation underway after human remains found in Saskatoon home
Police are investigating after human remains were found inside a home in the 400 block of Avenue G, (Alessandra Carneiro/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating after human remains were found in a home in the 400 block of Avenue G South Tuesday evening.
Detectives with the Missing Person Unit and Major Crime Section received information that an injured or deceased person may have been on the street, according to a news release.
Around 6 p.m., police attended to the street, where they located human remains inside a home.
The Major Crime Section has deemed this a homicide investigation.
Investigators are working to identify the remains. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
Police are asking anyone that may have information to call them or Crime Stoppers.