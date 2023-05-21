Homicide in south Saskatoon currently under investigation: police
Saskatoon police are investigating after the death of a 30-year-old man was deemed a homicide.
According to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release, a man with serious injuries was reported at a business on the 3000 block of Clarence Avenue South just before 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Police arrived and found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.
“Despite lifesaving efforts by the Saskatoon Fire Department and Medavie Health Services West, he died,” the release read.
Saskatoon police as well as the forensic identification section and major crime section are investigating the homicide.
In an update at 10:10 a.m., police identified the victim as 30-year-old Angose Standingwater.
According to witnesses, four police vehicles, an ambulance and a fire truck responded to a restaurant located at 3055 Clarence Ave South at around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Guests at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel witnessed the police response from across the street.
Several people told CTV News that guests of the restaurant were sent out a side door by emergency services.
Much of the parking lot was blocked off with police and tape and pylons following the incident.
All businesses in the vicinity were reopened as of Sunday morning.
More details to come …
