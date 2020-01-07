SASKATOON -- With temperatures expected to hit the -20s this week, the demands are high for a warm place to stay, according to a local homeless shelter.

“We’re really gearing up to serve more people than we usually would,” said Ben Trachsel, who works at The Lighthouse Supported Living.

He said staff are planning ahead and making sure they have fresh bedding, extra food as well as warm clothing available for those in need.

The local non-profit has 100 beds and often exceeds that number during the cold months, moving people into the dining area to sleep.

“The idea of a place like this is that if somebody does need a place to stay, then it can be this place. So when we’re into Out of the Cold, we’ll even take clients that we wouldn’t typically take and we’ll do our best to make sure they’re able to stay safe, that they’re able to stay warm,” said Trachsel.

Terri Lang with Environment Canada said temperatures will reach highs of about -15 C this week with lows around -25 C at night, feeling like -30 with the wind.

Saskatoon will also see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in the downtown area Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

With temperatures like this, Lang said frostbite and hypothermia are concerns.

“People need to remember to dress up, get a toque on their head, cover their ears up, get their mitts on, cover their face up and dress in layers,” she advises.

The cold freeze is going to last about 10 days, and the temperatures are expected to drop to the -30s next week, according to Lang.

This means the demands will remain high for local shelters.

The Lighthouse said its resources are already running low and that it’s always looking for donations of jackets, hats, mittens, pants and hygiene products for its clients – especially in the winter.