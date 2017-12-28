“If it wasn’t for this place, I don’t know where I would be,” said Hector Suveright.

Suveright has been living at the Lighthouse homeless shelter on 20th Street for the last year, but he’s never seen it busier than during this week.

“You got people sleeping outside in the lobbies, in between the doorways, it’s kind of sad, but it’s better than being out in the open.”

The deep freeze continues in Saskatoon and even though the Lighthouse is at full capacity, the homeless shelter is letting everyone in, regardless of whether they have been banned from entering in the past.

A local community group is also making sure no one gets stuck out in the cold. Saskatoon Housing Initiatives has compiled a list of nine warm-up locations across the city as part of its cold weather strategy.

Executive director of Saskatoon Housing Initiatives, Shaun Dyck, says the city has more than 450 people living on the streets or in shelters, including close to 100 kids. Dyck said his organization prepares in advance of extreme weather events.

“Environment Canada gives us notification of a potential weather event, so from there we notify organizations so they can increase the number of beds and staffing to deal with increased demand.”

Dyck added that people who get stuck in the cold and are unable to find a place to stay should contact the city’s mobile crisis support service at (306) 933-6200.