SASKATOON -- David Allen Epp spends his nights at the Lighthouse and days on the street. Since the announcement of the first case of COVID-19 in the city, he said he has noticed fewer people around him, which means less money to get by.

"Not as much as I usually do, but I’ve been surviving by walking and finding extra in the metres, and a little bit of help from the people at the lighthouse," Epp said.

His backup plan of checking for change in parking kiosks might not work for much longer as the City announced that parking will be free, leaving less change for Epp to find.

Although times have been a bit tougher for Epp, he is still keeping his chin up, and his hands washed.

"That’s what I seem to see what you’re supposed to do. Wash with soap, that’s what they say," Epp said. "As long as I go home and clean right away after a visit, I seem to be ok."

The Lighthouse is remaining open for now, as many like Epp don’t have other places to turn.

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is switching up the way it’s operating as the outbreak of COVID-19 continues.

It will be closing its clothing depot indefinitely while temporarily suspending several programs and clinics.

Emergency food hampers will still be available to the public, but they will only be allowing a maximum of 15 people into their waiting area at one time.