

Colin Thomas, CTV Saskatoon





Sgt. Erin Coates of the Saskatoon Police Service has become Canada's first female police officer deployed to Iraq to complete her mission.

She was in Iraq as a Peace Officer and to provide key training to Iraqi police agencies.

"We taught with an interpreter so that was an adjustment to get used to,” she told CTV News from back home at SPS headquarters. “Our class sizes ranged from 133 to 10.”

Canada deploys Canadian police officers to peace and stabilization missions through a partnership between the RCMP, Public Safety Canada and Global Affairs Canada.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luki says the force is proud of Coates and all the officers deployed to Iraq.

“The work they do enhances the capacity of the Iraqi police and security agencies to engage all aspects of the communities they serve, including women and children,” she said.

The year-long mission included a police course for female Iraqi police officers, which included leadership and development as well as human rights.

Coates says she spent most of her time at a secured Canadian and international military base where training took place.

"I am super grateful that I got to be a part of an amazing Canadian team and coalition team,” she said.

Coates says she's always been interested in the Middle East and jumped at the opportunity. "I learned a lot about myself, I learned a lot about the Iraqi culture."

Coates is a 19-year veteran of the Saskatoon Police Service and is back patrolling city streets.