The residents of Rosthern have completed a 1,776 square foot home to be sold to raise money for a future hospital.

Over the past two and a half years, a committee of 10 local citizens with various skills and trades each gathered sponsors and donated something vital to the project, according to a news release.

The home has hit the market and already has serious interest, the town says.

The committee is holding an open house Thursday to celebrate.

More to come.