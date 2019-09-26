Home to raise money for new Rosthern hospital now on sale
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 11:30AM CST
The residents of Rosthern have completed a 1,776 square foot home to be sold to raise money for a future hospital.
Over the past two and a half years, a committee of 10 local citizens with various skills and trades each gathered sponsors and donated something vital to the project, according to a news release.
The home has hit the market and already has serious interest, the town says.
The committee is holding an open house Thursday to celebrate.
