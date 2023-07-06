Home sales up in Saskatoon

The real estate market in Saskatoon is up almost two per cent year-over-year, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).

In June, 541 homes were sold in the city, an SRA news release said. That is 17 per cent over long-term trends.

“While higher lending rates are impacting sales activity, continued employment growth and Saskatchewan’s relative affordability advantage are preventing a significant pullback in sales,” said SRA CEO Chris Guérette.

“Our province continues to report strong sales despite persistent inventory challenges, specifically in the more affordable segment of our housing continuum.”

According to the SRA, the inventory problem persists in Saskatoon, with levels reaching 40 per cent below the 10-year average.

“We continue to keep a close eye on inventory levels and how tighter market conditions may impact prices moving forward,” said Guérette.

The benchmark price for a home in Saskatoon edged up slightly from $381,100 in May to $381,400 in June, the release said.