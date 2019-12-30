SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating a shooting which occurred during a home invasion on the weekend.

Around 5:40 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 200 block of Waterloo Crescent, according to a news release.

Officers found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and several people suffering from the effects of bear spray. The man was transported to hospital for treatment for what appeared to be a serious injury.

Witnesses reported that several people dressed in red entered the home and began spraying bear spray before the man was injured, police say. The suspects then fled the scene in a white SUV.

When officers searched the home, they found about 21 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a knife.