Two men and one male youth are facing charges after a home invasion where shots were fired in Leask.

RCMP say they were called to the home around 12:10 a.m. Thursday.

Suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and were taken into custody in a high-risk traffic stop.

At the time of the shooting, three adults and one toddler were in the residence. No one was hurt, police say.

Leask is about 80 kilometres west of Prince Albert.