Saskatoon Police responded to a home in the 3600 block of Diefenbaker Drive Monday afternoon, following a report of a man that had been stabbed.

Police say it was part of a home invasion. Two suspects entered the residence, each armed with bear spray, and one with a knife. The suspects demanded prescription drugs, and during the encounter stabbed a 17-year-old boy in the leg and ribcage area. Another occupant in the home struck one of the suspects with a hammer. The suspects used the bear spray, and fled the home, stealing a wallet.

A Police K9 officer and the Air Support Unit attempted to track the suspects, but were unsuccessful. The suspects are 19-20 year old indigenous men, and are both approximately 5’10” to 5’11” tall with dark hair. They may have been wearing gloves. Both had their faces covered with bandanas – one red and one black – and both were wearing grey hoodies.

The victim that was stabbed was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police or Crime Stoppers.