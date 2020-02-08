SASKATOON -- A home on Woodward Ave. was damaged “extensively” during a fire on Saturday afternoon, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to 2509 Woodward Ave. just after noon, and found smoke and flames coming from the front and back of the home’s attached garage. Everyone inside of the home had been evacuated.

The blaze was under control just before 1 p.m.

The gas line to the house was shut off and technicians were called to disconnect the remaining utilities.

The fire is being investigated but a damage estimate is not yet available.