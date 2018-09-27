Hold and secure lifted at Tisdale school
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 1:18PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, September 27, 2018 1:19PM CST
A hold and secure at Tisdale Middle and Secondary School has been lifted.
RCMP say they responded just before 9 a.m. Thursday to a threat that had been made on social media about the school.
As a safety precaution, the school was placed on a hold and secure.
The suspect was found at a home and taken into custody.
No charges have yet been laid.