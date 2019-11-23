SASKATOON -- Nearly two weeks after a poppy collection container was taken from a Saskatoon pharmacy, the Bobcat Pirates, an atom level hockey team in Saskatoon, got together to replace the stolen money.

“I think it was about Wednesday they called and said they had raised some money to replace the stolen tub.” Dianne Robson, chair of the Saskatoon Poppy campaign, said.

Team Coach Chris Phaneuf was extremely proud of the work his team put in to raise more than $350. “The kids shoveled some sidewalks and donated some of their birthday money and allowance money” Phanuef said “We just thought we’d do our part to give back to the veterans.”

The team gathered in their jerseys as they handed over a little bag with $355.28, adding cash right up until the minute they presented the money.

“We heard that people had stole the money” Dilin Coulter-Suttie, a player on the Pirates, said. “We wanted to be nice and donate.”

Folks at the Legion were extremely impressed and happy that these kids showed such compassion and selflessness with their act.

“This is just such a nice story. I think the biggest thing is that it’s awesome that our young people are recognizing the fact that we have veterans and we are raising money for the veterans.” Robson said.

The kids even received a warm thank you from an employee of Nordon drugs, the pharmacy that had the money taken from.

The team spent some time to explore the Legion’s museum after they presented the money, getting to learn more about the history of the Legion and why it’s important to support veterans.