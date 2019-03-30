

Hockey fans and legends alike descended on Saskatoon this weekend for the final stop on the Hometown Hockey tour.

The event brought out hockey legends such as Olympic gold medal winner Brendan Morrow and Hall of Famer Wendel Clark. The event has travelled to 25 cities across Canada and Saskatoon is the last one.

“The cool thing about finishing off here in Saskachewan, in Saskatoon, is not only the cultural diversity, but the hockey diversity. You see all kinds of hockey jerseys, all the hockey teams are represented here.,” said Kyle Buttenham, the MC of Hometown Hockey.

Hundreds of people showed up to meet their hockey heroes and take a picture with the Stanley Cup.

Hometown Hockey wraps up on Sunday evening.

Based on a report by Laura Woodward