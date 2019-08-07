

HMCS Unicorn, Saskatoon’s Naval Reserve Division, is the 2019 winner of the Commodore’s Cup for best overall Naval Reserve Division in Canada.

"We are extremely honoured to receive this award," Cdr Matthew Dalzell, outgoing commanding officer of HMCS Unicorn, said in a Royal Canadian Navy news release.

"It is great recognition of the dedication and hard work of our sailors, who make time to serve the Navy and their community. This is their award."

Unicorn was singled out for its community involvement, including raising funds through a charity floor hockey tournament first held after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, and ongoing support to Ronald McDonald House, the Navy said.

The Commodore’s Cup was established in 2016 as an annual award to recognize the unit demonstrating the best overall performance, leadership, and morale. There are 24 Naval Reserve Divisions across Canada.