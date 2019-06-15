

The Canadian Press





Health officials are dealing with outbreaks of sexually transmitted infections in some west-central Saskatchewan communities.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak of HIV cases in North Battleford and outbreaks of syphilis in the Battlefords and Lloydminster areas.

It says HIV is being spread mainly through people injecting drugs and sharing needles, but can also be contracted through unprotected sex.

The outbreaks of syphilis are due to unprotected sexual activity.

Dr. Mandiangu Nsungu, medical officer of health, says there have been 15 new HIV cases in North Battleford over the past few months when the normal number of cases is four annually.

He says there have been 42 cases of syphilis in the Battlefords and Lloydminster over the past five months when there are usually fewer than seven new cases each year.