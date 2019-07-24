The 34-foot totem pole has been a well-known tourist attraction in Prince Albert for 45 years, but it has seen better days.

The totem pole was carved by two former inmates of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, James Sutherland and his assistant Dale Stonechild, and was donated to the city in 1975.

Judy MacLeod Campbell is the Arts and Cultural Co-ordinator for the city and said she became aware of the damage and deterioration at the base of the pole during a public art inventory in 2017. The totem pole was determined to be a safety hazard due to the rotting of the base and the stability of the wings.

MacLeod Campbell said she reached out to Indigenous leaders in British Columbia for direction as totem poles are not part of the Indigenous culture in Saskatchewan. She learned the cultural protocol is to first approach the carver, who in this case has died, and then reach out to local Indigenous leaders.

“I think it’s really important that we listen. We’ve got this wonderful resource in our community,” MacLeod Campbell said. “It’s very important that we engage that local community and really listen and act on what they say.”

MacLeod Campbell said the Indigenous leaders she spoke to from B.C. said it’s typical to leave a totem pole to deteriorate until it needs to come down, and totem poles are not usually refurbished.

“The local Indigenous elders’ consensus was to lay it to rest.” MacLeod Campbell said.

The totem pole will likely be taken down in the fall and laid to rest near the Saskatchewan Penitentiary.

The city’s executive committee has approved the plan, but the full city council also needs to sign off at its next meeting.