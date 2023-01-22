Historic Tees and Persse building in Saskatoon up for heritage status

The 112-year-old Tees and Persse building may become Saskatoon’s latest municipal heritage property, as councillors mull the designation at Wednesday evening’s public hearings meeting.

The proposal to designate the building as a heritage property lists some of its key features as the art deco influences in its ornamental cornice and sculpted detail around its windows, the Tees and Persse Limited sign on the front, painted wall sign on the south side of the building, and its brick façade.

Designed by architect William Fingland and built in 1911, the six-storey timber-framed, brick and stone structure exemplifies the Chicago style of architecture, according to the statement of significance sent to council.

It was originally three storeys, but was expanded to six in 1913 with the addition of 40,000 square feet of floor area.

“In addition to its architectural value, the Tees and Persse building is also valued for its historical and cultural significance in Saskatoon’s early years,” the statement said.

When the new Canadian Pacific rail line opened in the city in 1908, a special train was chartered to bring over prominent Winnipeg business owners to capitalize on the city’s economic potential, according to the backgrounder submitted to council.

“The result was that ten wholesalers committed their interest in establishing their operations in Saskatoon, including the Canadian longstanding Tees and Persse Company, whose headquarters was based in Winnipeg.”

Tees and Persse Company remained in the building until 1977. Prior to the renovations by the current owner, it was occupied by artists’ studio spaces and specialty shops.

The designation would be limited to the exterior, original structure of the building and the original north façade visible from the outside.

It allows the current owner of the property to apply for grant funding from the city to cover half of the cost of conserving a building’s character-defining elements, up to $150,000.

CP RAILWAY STATION

The city’s history as a railroad town is also evident in other designated heritage properties.

The former CP station at 305 Idylwyld Drive North is currently in need of major repairs to its roof, according to a new report from city administration.

It’s recommending the city grant over $119,000 to help cover the cost of new shingles.

Built in chateau-style in a nod to Edmonton’s Strathcona Station, the 115-year-old building was designated a national historic site in 1976 and a municipal heritage property in 1994.

“In its day, the CPR Station included separate waiting rooms for men and women, a telegraph office, a baggage area and a conductor’s office,” the heritage committee report stated.

Administration has estimated the total cost to be around $378,491, with the 50 per cent coming from the city to be paid out over 10 years after project completion and submission of invoices.