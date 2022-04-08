Historic RCMP pay increase could prove costly for some Sask. cities
The price of policing is going up across Canada.
As part of the RCMP’s first-ever collective bargaining agreement that kicked in on April 1, roughly 20,000 officers are getting pay bumps up to $106,000 per year— a jump of $20,000 since April 2016.
“When the numbers came in, they were quite high and they were going to make a significant impact on our budgets,” North Battleford city manager Randy Patrick said.
Patrick is one of hundreds of municipal managers facing a steep increase in costs to fund the local RCMP detachment. In Patrick’s case, North Battleford is facing a multi-million dollar increase for the 37 RCMP officers in the area.
“We understand there's a cost going forward. And it's cost of the service and we will try to figure it out, but we would appreciate some assistance on that back end,” Patrick said.
In total, pay is going up 23.77 per cent for the six-year period going back to April 2017.
As part of the Provincial Police Services Agreement (PPSA), the province covers 70 per cent of RCMP contract services with other costs covered by Ottawa.
However, eight cities in Saskatchewan, including Yorkton, Warman, North Battleford and Meadow Lake, have populations that exclude them from the PPSA and include them in a different agreement called the Municipal Police Services Agreement, which burdens municipalities with more of the overall cost.
“We're looking at up to $1 million in increase rates, (and) we were anticipating the back pay component to be at about the same range,” Patrick said.
“One million dollars is about a seven per cent tax increase for us in its entirety, so we're trying to phase it in over time. We're trying to do those sorts of things to help but it is significant.”
Jim Rickwood is the mayor of Biggar. Even though his town of roughly 2,200 people has more costs covered by the province, he’s disappointed municipalities are stuck with the bill when they didn’t get a seat at the negotiating table.
“A lot of communities, this is a real slap for them. This is a real blow. A lot of communities are barely getting by now, they're struggling. So this is going to be a real game-changer,” Rickwood said.
According to provincial law, municipalities can’t run a deficit budget, further increasing the pressure on small cities and towns.
“When we negotiate our own stuff we kind of know (the cost), but when it's done for you, and you get the bill … it's a real wildcard,” Rickwood said.
While none of the costs have been invoiced, Rickwood and Patrick are hoping Ottawa can help pay struggling towns and cities to cover the costs they didn’t negotiate.
