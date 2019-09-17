Kelly "Biff" Bowers, a staple in Saskatoon sport, has died.

The Saskatoon Minor Football league shared the news Tuesday afternoon.

"It was really sudden and I’m still in denial. Kelly did so much for the football community," Brian Guebert, commissioner for Saskatoon Minor Football, told CTV News.

Bowers' wide-ranging contributions are outlined in his biography at the Saskatoon Sports Hall of Fame, where he was inducted in 2011.

Starting in 1974, Bowers coached many levels of football, from peewee to the Saskatoon Hilltops.

Guebert remembers Bowers as being loud, able to recruit volunteers and paid attention to the details.

"He really shaped football culture in Saskatchewan," Guebert said.

"Kelly will never be replaced and his legacy will never be forgotten."

Bowers served as the radio voice of the U of S Huskies and organized the Bedford Road Invitational Tournament.

He was also president of the Kinsmen Football League.

Saskatoon Minor Football said plans are in the works for a memorial event to remember Bowers’ legacy.