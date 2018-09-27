Highway re-opens following serious collision near Cudworth
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 7:38PM CST
Last Updated Friday, September 28, 2018 5:50AM CST
Highway number 2 has re-opened this morning after being closed for most of the night.
RCMP from Wakaw attended to what they describe as a ‘serious collision’ near Cudworth shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
There is no word yet from police on how many vehicles were involved or the extent of any injuries.