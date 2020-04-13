SASKATOON -- A highway memorial took place Monday afternoon in the Battleford area to honour 25-year-old Colby Cave.

The Edmonton Oilers player, originally from the town, died last week after suffering a brain bleed.

The memorial, organized by community members had vehicles lining Highway 16 to show support for Cave's family who are expected to return home from Ontario, where Cave was receiving care.

People taking part were asked to wear hockey jerseys and make signs of support to display on their vehicles while practicing physical distancing.

Cave was placed in a medically-induced coma last Tuesday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.

He had been airlifted to that facility after being admitted to a hospital in Barrie, Ont., the day before

He underwent emergency surgery on Tuesday with doctors removing a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain.

Cave's agent, Jason Davidson, said Tuesday that the situation didn't appear to be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emily Cave posted a photo of herself clutching her husband to Instagram, saying goodbye to him in an emotional caption.

"My heart is shattered. The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable," said one section of the post. "You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me.

-With files from the Candian Press